A male employee of a Richmond Hill long-term care home was allegedly caught sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

Officers with York Regional Police said they were called to a facility, located on Trench Street, sometime on Sunday.

When they arrived, investigators said they learned “that a staff member witnessed a worker kissing an 82-year-old woman against her will.”

A 52-year-old man, who works as a recreational coordinator at the facility, was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Duane Doucet, of Vaughan, now faces a charge of sexual assault.

While announcing the arrest on Wednesday, investigators said they want to ensure there are no additional victims.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).