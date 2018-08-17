

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





An 82-year-old man has died from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Police said an elderly man in a motorized wheelchair was attempting to cross Claremore Avenue at Craiglee Drive when he was struck by a Pontiac G6 driven by a 66-year-old man, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he died on Wednesday.

Police are asking any local residents or businesses who may have video footage of the area or the incident to contact investigators.