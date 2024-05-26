Shots fired inside Toronto condo building: police
Published Sunday, May 26, 2024 9:33AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2024 9:33AM EDT
Police say shots have been fired inside a downtown Toronto condominium building Saturday night.
Police say that they responded to reports of gunshot in the hallway of a building in the Richmond and Peter Street area at 1:58 a.m. Upon responding to the call, officers located and arrested a suspect nearby following a “short foot pursuit.”
The firearm was located, and there were no reported injuries.
