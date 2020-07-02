CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man sustains serious injuries after being struck by a TTC bus in midtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus in midtown Toronto.
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 7:54PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 2, 2020 8:29PM EDT
TORONTO -- Emergency crews are responding after a man was struck by a TTC bus in midtown Toronto Thursday evening.
Police say that the incident occurred near Yonge and Heath streets, north of St. Clair Street East, just before 7:30 p.m. The 25-year-old man was rushed to a trauma centre in “serious condition”, according to Toronto paramedics.
The TTC bus remained on the scene, police said.
All northbound and southbound lanes at the intersection have been closed as a result of the incident.
This is a develop story. More to come.