One person is dead and four others have serious injuries following a shooting in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon.

Officers rushed to the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West, west of Martin Grove Road, just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say there were reports of a man exiting a vehicle who then started shooting into a car.

When police arrived, they found at least five victims in various locations in the area, including one person without vital signs.

Toronto paramedics say they transported four people to hospital in serious condition. At least one person made their own way to hospital, police say.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead. The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Nearby buildings were struck by gunfire and a car was discovered riddled with bullet holes.

The suspect reportedly fled the area in a black car, police say. No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. More to come.