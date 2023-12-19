One person has died and six others are in hospital as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in the garage of a home in Kitchener on Tuesday, Waterloo police say.

Emergency crews were initially called to a home in the area of Activa Avenue and Periwinkle Street for a report of a gas leak.

When they arrived, several people were found suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

A total of seven individuals were transported to hospital, one of which, a 25-year-old man, was later pronounced dead.

“The incident is not considered suspicious, and the source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be a vehicle left running in the garage of the residence,” police said.