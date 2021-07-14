Two boats collided Wednesday evening on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka, leaving one person dead, two others injured, and another individual unaccounted for.

The Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called to the lake near Windermere, Ont. for a crash.

Muskoka paramedics say one person was pronounced dead, and two others were taken to hospital. There is no immediate word on their condition.

Another individual remains missing, paramedics say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

- with files from CTV News Barrie