1 male injured after shooting in Vaughan
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Share:
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 6:25AM EDT
One male was rushed to hospital early this morning following a shooting in Vaughan.
It happened on Manordale Crescent at around midnight.
York Regional Police say the victim was taken to hospital and had to undergo surgery but is expected to survive.
Police have not released any information on suspects but investigators say they do not believe the incident was random and the victim likely knew the shooter.