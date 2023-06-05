1 man rushed to hospital via emergency run after stabbing in Etobicoke: police
Published Monday, June 5, 2023 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Police say one man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Etobicoke's Sunnylea neighbourhood.
Officers were called to Bloor Street West and Gardenvale Road, near Islington Avenue, at around noon for reports of a person who was stabbed.
Police say they located a man at the scene suffering from serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital via emergency run.
The suspect, according to investigators, fled the scene but was later apprehended.
The suspect, investigators say, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.