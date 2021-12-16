One person on board a self-driving shuttle bus was critically injured in a collision in Whitby Thursday evening.

Durham police said it happened in the area of Watson Street West and Victoria Street.

The crash involved a Whitby Autonomous Vehicle Electric (WAVE) shuttle bus.

Police said a male operator was the lone person on board the bus at the time of the incident.

He was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police said they are investigating the incident along with the Ministry of Labour.

The WAVE bus hit the streets of Whitby last month as part of a pilot project “to learn about how autonomous technologies can contribute to safer, more sustainable and connected transit and traffic operations.”

The self-driving bus travels a six-kilometre route that begins at Whitby GO Station, operating at a speed of no more than 20 kilometres per hour. It is equipped with radar and a 360-degree camera to scan for obstacles, allowing it to adjust and navigate around them.

According to Durham Region Transit, a trained safety attendant is on board all the time and can manually take control of the vehicle at any time if required.

- with files from CTV Toronto's Carol Charles