Four people are in custody following a stabbing at a TTC subway station in North York that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Don Mills Station at around 3:20 p.m. for reports of several teenagers with knives.

When they arrived, officers found an individual suffering from a stab wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital, and there is no immediate word on their condition.

Police said the suspects fled the scene, but four people were later arrested.

Trains are not stopping at the Line 4 station due to the incident and the ongoing investigation.