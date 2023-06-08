1 person seriously injured after crash in North York
An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Share:
Published Thursday, June 8, 2023 5:17AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries this morning following a collision in North York.
It happened at around 1 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Highway 401.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision and one person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The scene is now clear and police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.