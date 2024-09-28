A man has serious injuries after being stabbed at a residence in north Scarborough on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at a home on Brimwood Boulevard, which is east of Brimley Road between McNicoll Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 6:45 p.m.

The circumstances that led up to this are currently unknonw, they said in a post on X.

Drivers should expect delays in the vicinity.

The investigating is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.