1 person seriously injured in north Scarborough stabbing
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Saturday, September 28, 2024 7:35PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2024 7:35PM EDT
A man has serious injuries after being stabbed at a residence in north Scarborough on Saturday evening.
The incident happened at a home on Brimwood Boulevard, which is east of Brimley Road between McNicoll Avenue and Finch Avenue East.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 6:45 p.m.
The circumstances that led up to this are currently unknonw, they said in a post on X.
Drivers should expect delays in the vicinity.
The investigating is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.