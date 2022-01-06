One person was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened on the northbound lanes of the highway near Derry Road just after 1:30 p.m.

He said a vehicle lost control and slammed into a dump truck. Schmidt added that the vehicle also hit a transport truck.

“The dump truck ended up losing control as well and going all the way into the ditch,” Schmidt said. “It is now on its side in the ditch.”

Peel paramedics said one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was assessed at the scene but did not need to be hospitalized.

Police closed all but one of the lanes as crews cleaned up debris scattered on the highway. Another lane has since reopened.

It is unknown when the northbound lanes of the highway will fully reopen.

“I expect we will have delays here for some time with heavy equipment trying to right up the dump truck,” Schmidt said.