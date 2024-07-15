One suspect is in police custody and two others are at-large following a robbery at a store in Etobicoke on Monday.

The incident happened at Cloverdale Mall, near The East Mall and Dundas Street West.

Toronto police said they were called to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a retail robbery.

An unknown number of suspects fled the scene with merchandise, they said.

Police said that that suspects were located in vehicles following a collision at Eglinton Avenue West and The East Mall.

One male suspect was arrested at that time, said investigators. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other suspects fled the area on foot and are outstanding, according to police.

They are only described as Black males, wearing dark-coloured hoodies and pants. Police have not provided any further descriptive details at this time.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

More details to come.