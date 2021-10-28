A 55-year-old man is facing 10 charges in connection with an indecent act investigation in the city’s Midtown neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Police allege that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 23, 2021, a man went to various locations in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue and exposed himself to people at businesses and community buildings.

Investigators also allege that he performed indecent acts during some of those incidents.

On Sunday, a suspect, identified by police as Toronto resident William Shorten, was arrested in connection with the case.

Police say Shorten has been charged with two counts of performing an indecent act, two counts of mischief, interfering with property, criminal harassment, exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose, two counts of failing to comply with probation, and two counts of breaching an order from a sexual offence conviction.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 53 Division.