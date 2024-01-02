At least 10 passengers have been injured after a Mississauga transit bus collided with a vehicle and drove into a ditch off of Highway 27 in Toronto’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 27 and Dixon Road at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a collision.

Images from the scene show what appears to be a badly damaged MiWay bus on the side of the highway and multiple ambulances.

Toronto police said the bus collided with a vehicle before it drove into the ditch. The drivers of both vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Some 30 passengers on the bus are being assessed by paramedics, police said, 10 of whom sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed from Dixon Road to Eglinton Avenue West as an investigation gets underway.