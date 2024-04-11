Toronto Fire crews have rescued 10 people who were stuck on board a Ferris wheel at Woodbine Mall after it malfunctioned Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the amusement park inside the mall, in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, just before 2 p.m.

Toronto Fire said when the Ferris wheel stalled, in-house crews tried to fix it but were unsuccessful.

“We had four trucks attend and our crews were knowledgeable enough in the extrication and the usage of the elevating devices that we were able to extricate the people from the Ferris wheel,” Platoon Chief Chris Rowland said.

About an hour later, fire crews were able to rescue all 10 riders.

“By shutting off the power to the Ferris wheel, it allowed the gravity feed to bring people down and we were able to remove them safely,” Rowland said.

“The people that were trapped were never in any danger.”

What caused the ride to be stuck is unknown. According to the mall’s website, the Ferris wheel is about 50 feet tall.