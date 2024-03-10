10 people rescued after crash that left Ottawa transit bus in a ditch
An Ottawa Fire Services apparatus is seen on the road beside an OC Transpo bus tipped over into a ditch, in Ottawa, in a Sunday, March 10, 2024, handout photo published to X, formerly known as Twitter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ottawa Fire Services
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:04PM EDT
Ottawa Fire Services says it had to rescue a bus driver and 10 passengers after a collision between an OC Transpo bus and another vehicle on Sunday evening.
The fire department says it responded to reports of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Leitrim and Bowesville roads at 7:28 p.m.
Officials say firefighters came to the scene and discovered an OC Transpo bus on its side in a ditch with the other vehicle still on the road.
The 10 passengers on board the bus were able to exit through the bus' roof hatch, later taking shelter in a fire truck while waiting for a second bus to pick them up.
Crews were forced to use a reciprocating saw to free the driver and let them exit through the windshield.
A salt truck was called to the scene to help deal with dangerous road conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.