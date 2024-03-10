

The Canadian Press





Ottawa Fire Services says it had to rescue a bus driver and 10 passengers after a collision between an OC Transpo bus and another vehicle on Sunday evening.

The fire department says it responded to reports of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Leitrim and Bowesville roads at 7:28 p.m.

Officials say firefighters came to the scene and discovered an OC Transpo bus on its side in a ditch with the other vehicle still on the road.

The 10 passengers on board the bus were able to exit through the bus' roof hatch, later taking shelter in a fire truck while waiting for a second bus to pick them up.

Crews were forced to use a reciprocating saw to free the driver and let them exit through the windshield.

A salt truck was called to the scene to help deal with dangerous road conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.