More than 100 passengers were stuck on railcars in the Greater Toronto Area after mechanical issues brought a VIA Rail train to a halt Friday afternoon.

According to the crown corporation, just after 3 p.m., train 42 was stopped in Oshawa, Ont., with 133 passengers on board. The halt in service has been caused by mechanical issues, it said in a statement Friday.

Train 45 arrived in Oshawa around 3 p.m. and will share equipment with the affected vehicle, the statement said.

“Staff and passengers on board have been advised of the issue and the rescue plan,” they said.

Just before 4 p.m., train 42 resumed service. In total, it was delayed by approximately one hour and 24 minutes, according to VIA Rail.

Late last year, during the holiday season, a winter storm caused a number of delays on the VIA network. In one instance, a tree fell on one of the train cars, causing passengers to be stuck onboard for 18 hours.