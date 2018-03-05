

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police said a vandalism spree that took place in a Hamilton neighbourhood over the weekend was “not a spontaneous act.”

Officers are combing through surveillance footage and appealing for more witnesses after a mob of about 30 people damaged several small businesses and vehicles in the area of Aberdeen Avenue and Locke Street on Saturday evening.

Two officers were dispatched to Durand Park on Park Street South after receiving several reports of mischief in the area at around 10 p.m.

Upon arriving to the scene, the pair located a mob of people with their faces concealed and wearing all black. Police said some of those involved in the large group were holding a sign that read, “We Are The Ungovernables.”

Speaking to reporters on Sunday morning, Insp. Paul Hamilton said the two officers were unable to restrain the group as they were “being pelted with rocks.”

The majority of the group then dispersed and began to take off layers of clothing to make themselves look like “just an average person in the community,” Hamilton said.

“Two officers against 30 people isn’t going to work out very well for us,” Hamilton said while updating the case on Monday afternoon. “They utilized their training, backed off to a safe distance and called for backup, which is what they’re supposed to do.”

About 30 officers from the city’s three patrol divisions were then deployed to the area within 15 minutes after receiving the call for back-up, Hamilton said, adding he was the duty officer in charge on Saturday night.

Members of the force’s ACTION team, emergency response team and canine unit were called in to assist as well.

No injuries were reported.

Hamilton said witnesses have provided police with surveillance footage.

“We’ve received a ton of calls that different people have video that they took of it or witnessed certain things and they’ve been very co-operative so that has been a great help so far to the investigation,” he said. “If there is anybody else out there who has information we want to hear – we have to do this together.”

Hamilton added that these acts, including setting off smoke bombs and fireworks and throwing rocks at vehicles and homes, were “very well planned and very well executed” and those involved acted similar to protestors at the G-20 summit.

“There are people who know something, maybe overheard something, were involved in the planning and maybe didn’t participate or even some of the participants. We know not everybody threw rocks at windows that night so maybe there is somebody in that group that doesn’t agree with the philosophy of this group and what took place and we really hope that person would step forward and provide us with information.”

Police confirmed the vandalism spree caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

When asked about identifying any possible suspects, Hamilton said he could not provide a name for the group.

“We haven’t identified anybody yet,” he said. “We do know that there was the anarchist book fair taking place in the city on the weekend and again I’m not connecting this to the book fair specifically but like-minded people attended that event from right across the province.”

“We are investigating the possibility that there are people from outside this community that committed these acts.”

Police said they are speaking with the organizers of the book fair that was held in Hamilton at Westdale Secondary School over the weekend and “mining social media” for more information.

Hamilton said there is “no indication” the group will strike again.