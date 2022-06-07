A life-changing $116 million could be won in tonight’s Lotto Max draw.

The massive $70-million Lotto Max jackpot is still up for grabs, along with 40-plus $1 million Maxmillions prizes.

“When it's not won, those Maxmillions keep rolling and keep growing as well too. So, tonight's draw we’re estimated at 46 Maxmillions in addition to that $70-million jackpot,” OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CP24 Tuesday morning.

Customers can buy tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m for the draw tonight.

Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Even if you’re not a lucky winner tonight, Bitonti says proceeds made from ticket sales go to the government and benefit Ontarians.

“Every cent, 100 per cent of our profits go back to the province of Ontario. We're a government agency and since 1975 we've given back to the province $55 billion and that goes for healthcare, education, amateur sports, local charities, First Nations.”

Although tonight’s jackpot is a huge one, Bitonti says the record amount in top prizing was $140 million almost a year ago, including a $70-million jackpot and $70 million in Maxmillions prizes.

There have been three Lotto Max jackpot winning tickets sold in Ontario, totalling $112 million, so far this year.

Last month, a woman in Hamilton won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot after buying a ticket online.

In addition, there have been 31 winning Maxmillions tickets sold in Ontario this year, paying out more than $25.5 million in prizes.