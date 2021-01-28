Thursday is the 11th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day where Canadians are joining in on the conversation about mental health, which is a particularly prevalent topic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day also raises awareness about the stigma surrounding mental health and aims to eliminate it once and for all.

Bell Canada will donate five cents for every text, phone call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, plus social media video views and Snapchat or Facebook videos using the Bell Let’s Talk filter.

Here are some social media posts from the day:

