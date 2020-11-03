Another student at a Scarborough elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections among staff and students to 12.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Glamorgan Junior Public School last week after nine staff members and two students tested positive for the virus.

The school remains open although 58 students who were learning in one wing of the building were told to self-isolate at home for 14 days following the outbreak.

A number of staff members at the school refused to work on Monday as a result of the outbreak and by mid-morning yesterday, only 11 adults were left to supervise the children who remained.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said another student has now tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases at the school to 12.

That student is among the children who were told to self-isolate. Bird confirmed.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents staff at the school, told CP24 Tuesday that employees do not plan on entering the school again today.

Staff are currently in the parking lot as the wait for the Ministry of Labour to arrive.

The principal of the school, Teri Molnar, sent a letter to parents on Monday asserting that both the Ministry of Labour and Toronto Public Health gave the school the green light to continue operating.

Teachers at the school previoulsy issued an anonymous letter to CP24 on Monday, expresing concerns about staff members from the isolated wing travelling to other parts of the school during the school day.

The teachers said they asked the board to shutter the school or add additional safety precautions, but neither of those requests were granted.

Only the principal and vice principal, four vice principals brought from other schools, one occasional teacher, three lunchroom supervisors and one YMCA supervisor were at the school on Monday to keep an eye on students.

The school remains open this morning.