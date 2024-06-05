A 12-year-old boy sustained life-altering injuries after a robbery in Toronto last month.

Toronto police say the incident happened in the Grenoble Drive and Deauville Lane in North York at around 10:45 p.m. on May 3.

Police said that it was reported that a group of males were near a bus stop in the area when they were approached by unknown men with knives and were allegedly assaulted.

The 12-year-old boy suffered life-altering injuries, while the other males received minor injuries, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police arrested John Turbo, 18, of Richmond Hill, on May 3 and charged him with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Police said two other men are still outstanding and images have been released.

The first suspect is described as 19 to 22 years old, light skinned with dark coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, black pants, white shoes and was carrying a black backpack, police said.

The second suspect is described as 19 to 22 years old with light skin. He was wearing a light coloured short sleeve shirt, a black sweater, black pants and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).