

Chris Fox, CP24.com





More than a dozen employees at a Home Depot location in Richmond Hill have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Home Depot Canada says that 14 associates at its store located at 50 Red Maple Drive have tested positive for the virus and are currently “in quarantine.”

The store remains open.

“We’ve taken additional steps to close the store overnight for deep cleaning,” Home Depot Canada spokesperson Paul Berto said in a written statement provided to CP24. “We’ve also adjusted hours to provide more time for cleaning and sanitizing.”

On Tuesday, York Region Public Health said that it has “conducted risk assessments on the activities” of the infected individuals while at work and believes the risk to public is low.

They are, however, advising anyone who shopped at the store between May 30 and June 9 and had close interactions with staff lasting more than 10 minutes to self-monitor for the symptoms.

They are also advising all employees at the store to get tested for COVID-19 at an assessment centre as a precaution.

“We are following up with the close contacts of these COVID-19 confirmed cases. In addition, we are conducting a follow-up inspection of the facility to review and reinforce infection prevention and control measures, physical distancing of employees and customers and reaffirming the importance of employees not working while ill,” a message posted to York Region Public Health’s website states.