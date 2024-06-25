A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after shots rang out in Rexdale on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire outside an apartment building near Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say that officers found evidence of gunfire outside of the building, but did not locate any victims or suspects.

Elmlea Junior School was placed in lock down as police searched for suspects near Highway 401 and Islington Avenue. That order has now been lifted.

The accused cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police have also not announced what charges he may be facing.

This arrest comes just a few hours before the Toronto Youth Cabinet is set to host a town hall on gun violence and community safety in the neighbourhood.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of incidents of gun violence involving youth the area, notably a June 2 mass shooting outside North Albion Collegiate that killed two men and injured three others. On Monday, police announced that a 14-year-old boy has been charged with two counts first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with that shooting.