A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in North York last week.

Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue shortly before midnight on June 24 for a report of shots fired.

According to police, a light-coloured SUV arrived in the area and four suspects exited the vehicle with firearms.

Several shots were fired in the direction of 20-year-old Ajay Simpson, who was struck by the gunfire.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

On Friday, police confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has now been arrested in connection with the homicide.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody on Thursday and is facing one count of first-degree murder, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.