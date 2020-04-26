Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in North York on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 1884 Sheppard Avenue West, east of Jane Street, just after 6 p.m. for reports of a shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who were in the area at the time, or have security camera footage, dashcam video or any information, to contact police.