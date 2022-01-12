No one was seriously injured after a collision on the Gardiner Expressway Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Islington Avenue.

Toronto police said multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, including a GO bus.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said there were passengers on board the GO bus at the time of the incident.

Fortunately any injuries to our driver & a few passengers are not serious. Passengers will be transferred to another GO bus & will be on their way https://t.co/4mUlpIT11S — Anne Marie Aikins (@MetrolinxSpox) January 13, 2022

Sixteen people, including bus passengers, were assessed at the scene, but they did not need to be transported to the hospital, Toronto paramedics said.

One of the drivers involved, police said, appeared to have fled the scene on foot.

The cause of the crash is unknown.