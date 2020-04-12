16 residents, four staff members at Brampton seniors' home test positive for COVID-19
Published Sunday, April 12, 2020 3:21PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 12, 2020 3:24PM EDT
A seniors’ home in Brampton is reporting an outbreak after 16 residents and four staff members were confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Holland Christian Homes reported Saturday night that its Grace Manor location is experiencing an outbreak, and the infected staff are now isolating at home.
“Positive Preventative measures are in place; all usual outbreak control practices remain in place with a few additional measures,” a letter by the Holland Christian Homes stated in a memo.
“All residents in the building are isolating in their own rooms; meals are also being served in resident rooms.”
The seniors’ agency said that all resident and staff are having their temperatures checked twice daily and anyone showing any respiratory symptoms will be tested for COVID – 19.
Ontario reported 86 outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province. Health officials also said 114 of the total 274 deaths in Ontario are connected to long-term care homes.