16-year-old charged with impaired driving after car flips over on Hamilton highway
Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022 7:04AM EDT
A teen has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle flipped over on a Hamilton highway overnight, police say.
Hamilton police say officers were patrolling the Lincoln Alexander Parkway when they spotted a vehicle that had crashed and flipped over on the Upper Gage ramp.
A 16-year-old was found laying on the grass, police said.
Officers rendered aid and transported the teen to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The exact cause of the collision is unknown.
Police said the teen only had a G1 licence and has been charged with impaired driving.