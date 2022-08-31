A teen has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle flipped over on a Hamilton highway overnight, police say.

Hamilton police say officers were patrolling the Lincoln Alexander Parkway when they spotted a vehicle that had crashed and flipped over on the Upper Gage ramp.

A 16-year-old was found laying on the grass, police said.

Officers rendered aid and transported the teen to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the collision is unknown.

Police said the teen only had a G1 licence and has been charged with impaired driving.