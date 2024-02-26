A 16-year-old is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood earlier this month.

Just before 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 10, police said they were called to the area of Forest Hill and Kilbarry roads, located near Upper Canada College.

Four suspects allegedly got inside of a home by throwing a rock through the glass on a door.

Police said one suspect was armed with a firearm.

They allegedly fled the residence after grabbing “several” sets of keys and unsuccessfully attempting to take a vehicle from the driveway, before fleeing the area.

Officers said the victim and family were at home at the time of the incident, and suffered no injuries.

On Feb. 15, Halton Regional Police arrested “several” individuals involved in an unrelated incident and upon further investigation, one of the arrested parties was identified as a suspect of the Forest Hill home invasion.

On Feb. 22, the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force arrested a 16-year-old who is facing charges for robbery while armed with a firearm and break and enter commit. His identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.