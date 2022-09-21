A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to an apartment building on Gilder Drive, in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located a male victim in front of the building without vital signs, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

“At this time, we do not have any information on the suspects that were involved in this shooting,” Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene.

She added that it is unclear whether the shooting occurred inside the building or in the parking lot.

The incident prompted police to put a nearby school under a hold-and-secure order as a precautionary measure. It has since been lifted.