17-year-old boy dies after targeted triple shooting in Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in Stoney Creek that left three people injured. (CP24/Simon Sheehan)
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 10:01AM EDT
A 17-year-old boy has died in hospital after a targeted triple shooting in Hamilton Friday night.
Hamilton police responded to reports of a shooting in Stoney Creek in the rear parking lot at 288 Mud Street West, near Paramount Drive, at around 7:30 p.m.
Two suspects allegedly approached three people who were standing in the parking lot and fired several shots at them, police said.
Three male victims were found with gunshot wounds, including a teenage boy who was without vital signs, paramedics said.
All three victims were transported to hospital.
The 17-year-old boy later died from his injuries, police said in a press release Saturday morning.
The name of the victim is not being released pending next of kin notification.
A 35-year-old man sustained life-altering injuries, while a 25-year-old man was treated for his injuries and has since been released.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Information on suspects has not been released.
There will be a large police presence at the scene over the weekend for the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Frank De Vuono at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.