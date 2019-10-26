

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A teenage boy is in critical condition, and two others have serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Brampton on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Elgin Road and McLaughlin Road just after 6 p.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found three people with varying injuries, said Const. Akhil Mooken.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Mooken said. Two others, another 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old boy, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Preliminary information suggests that the driver of the vehicle was travelling west on Elgin Road when it mounted the curb, hitting the victims who were walking on the sidewalk, Mooken said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle, last seen heading north on McLaughlin Road, is described as a white Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light.

“It was a pretty bad scene,” said Phyl Durdey who was driving in the area and saw the victims lying on the sidewalk in serious distress.

Durdey said he kept the victims lucid and made sure the scene was preserved until police arrived.

“We kept them going until the paramedics got here," he said.

Elgin Drive is closed between McLaughlin Road and Marc Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.