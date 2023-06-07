An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Scarborough last month that left one person dead.

The crash occurred near Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East on May 1.

Police said a man was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry westbound on Lawrence Avenue East and approaching Brimley Road when he collided with a 2016 Toyota Venza operated by a 60-year-old man.

The Venza, police said, was waiting to turn left onto Brimley Road at the time of the collision.

As a result, the Camry lost control and struck a tree before coming to a stop in a field.

Police said the driver of the Venza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camry’s three occupants were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested Toronto resident Talha Naveed. He is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving causing death.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.