An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Brampton that occurred almost two months ago.

On the evening of April 13, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Countryside and Mcvean drives following a collision involving two vehicles.

Peel police said a passenger of one of the vehicles, a 61-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

On Friday, police announced that one of the drivers involved, Inderdeep Singh Kandola, was arrested earlier this week and was charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Police said he was released and will appear in court at a later date.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).