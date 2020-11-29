An East York school is reporting 19 additional cases of COVID-19 after students and staff underwent the province’s voluntary testing.

In a letter to parents sent Sunday, the principal of Thorncliffe Park Public School said testing was conducted on Thursday and Friday.

Out of the 433 tests completed, the results of 18 students and one staff member came back positive for COVID-19, TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said in an e-mail to CP24.

It brings the total number of active cases at the school to 22.

Bird said 14 classes have been asked to self-isolate.

The school remains open.

On Thursday, the province announced that asymptomatic testing of school staff and students will begin in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region and Ottawa.

More to come.