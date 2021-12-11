Scotiabank Arena and two other locations in the city have been linked to 19 cases of COVID-19, Toronto health officials have confirmed.

In a news release on Saturday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said people who were at Hotel X on Dec. 5 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., CLIO Restaurant on Dec. 5 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and suites 243 and 244 at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 5, 7, 8 and 9 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at certain times and dates were exposed to COVID-19.

Those who were at the three locations at the dates and times listed are advised to get tested, monitor for symptoms and isolate while waiting for the test result.

"There is no known risk to anyone attending the establishment outside of these dates and times. TPH has followed up with all known close contacts and asked these individuals to self-isolate for 10 days and to go for testing," health officials said in a news release.

TPH said the cases linked to the three locations are undergoing whole genomic sequencing to determine if they are the Omicron variant.

"Given the emergence of the new Omicron variant and the ongoing transmission of the Delta variant, it is more important than ever to seek vaccination if you have not done so already. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine lowers the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, while protecting yourself, loved ones and your community from getting sick," TPH said.

Hotel X hosted Sunday's Giants of Africa gala event that, TPH said, was attended by guests who had COVID-19. Health officials said the cases may have the Omicron variant.

Toronto Raptors President and Vice-Chairman Masai Ujiri, who founded Giants of Africa and attended the event, announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.

Ujiri said all COVID-19 protocols were followed, including all attendees being required to show proof of vaccination.

"Unfortunately, after the gala, we learned of positive COVID-19 tests among our guests, and even though I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, I also subsequently tested positive," he said.

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia was forced to miss his first Raptors home game on Friday as he also went into isolation after attending the gala event.