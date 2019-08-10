

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A fourth man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood on Monday.



Toronto police said they were called for a shooting in the Lombard and Church streets, north of Adelaide Street, around 4:16 a.m. on Aug. 5.



Investigators said occupants of a vehicle allegedly shot at two men sitting inside a parked car.

Police alleged a man in the parked car returned fire at the vehicle.



Two men were seriously injured in the shooting.



On Friday, police said a firearm was seized after executing a search warrant in the area of Parliament and Gerrard streets.



Malieck Mohamed, 19, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharge with intent, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle and unauthorized possession of a firearm.



He is also facing careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possessing weapon obtained by Commission of offence.



Mohamed is scheduled to appear on Saturday.



On Wednesday, Toronto police have arrested and charged two Toronto men, aged 27 and 40 and a 29-year-old Brampton man in connection to the shooting.



Investigators said a fourth suspect, a 27-year-old Toronto man, is wanted for the shooting is still outstanding.