Police say a 19-year-old Oakville man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Quebec in 2022 was arrested in Halton Region last week.

According to police, Halton Regional Police officers began investigating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for homicide charges related to the fatal shooting of two teenagers in Montreal in July 2022.

In a news release issued Friday, police said a search warrant was executed on March 29 at a residence in the area of Dundas Street West and Bronte Road in Oakville and five male suspects were arrested, including the suspect wanted in Quebec.

The man was turned over to homicide investigators in Montreal to face charges, Halton Regional Police said.

“The HRPS has not yet charged this suspect in relation to offences committed in Halton, and cannot publicly identify them due to their age at the time the homicide offences were committed,” police said in the news release.

The four other suspects who were arrested range in age from 16 to 21. All are residents of Quebec, police said. The charges they face include theft of a motor-vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

During the execution of the search warrant in Oakville last week, police said they found stolen items and tools “commonly used in the commission of auto thefts,” including relay and reprogramming devices. A stolen BMW was also seized, police said.

Police noted that they cannot identify any of the adults charged as it “may lead to the identification of the associated youths charged.”

According to police, two of the four suspects were on “various forms of release stemming from previous charges.”