Police have charged two brothers in connection with the sex trafficking of two teenage girls in Toronto.

In February, Toronto police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man after allegedly recruiting a 15-year-old girl from the Greater Toronto Area and bringing her to the city to work in the sex trade.

The girl was sex trafficked at a short-term condominium rental over four days, police said.

“All money obtained as a result of the sex trafficking was turned over to the wanted man,” they allege.

The girl was later rescued by police during their investigation.

The accused was identified as Sebastian “SB” Lucchessi. He was initially wanted for 11 charges.

On Saturday, police announced that Lucchessi had been arrested, as well as his brother 19-year-old Kye Lucchesi.

In the news release, they further allege that another 15-year-old girl was “procured” into the sex trade in Oct. 2022.

After being rescued by officers from a short-term condominium rental, the girl was allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects in Nov. 2022.

Sebastian Lucchessi is facing 18 charges, including publishing intimate image without consent, two counts of transmitting child pornography, trafficking in person under eighteen years by recruiting and assault causing bodily harm.

His broker Kye, who was arrested last November, was charged with six offences, including procuring/person under 18 years, material benefit from sexual services provided by person under 18 years and trafficking in persons under 18 years by exercising control.

Police believe there may be more victims.

“Police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences to police. We want to make sure that everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.