2 cyclists collide in Parkdale: one critically injured, other flees the scene
Published Sunday, July 9, 2023 7:09AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 9, 2023 7:13AM EDT
A cyclist has been critically injured after two cyclists collided early Saturday afternoon in Toronto’s west end.
The crash happened in Parkdale shortly after 1 p.m. at Lake Shore Boulevard West and The Boulevard Club, which is just west of Jameson Avenue.
Toronto police, in a tweet, said one of the cyclists involved was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second cyclist fled the scene, they said.
More to come. This is a developing story.