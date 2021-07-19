Police say that two people are dead and a child has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Clarington Monday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 401 on the westbound ramp into an ONroute centre. At that time, police said that a passenger vehicle crashed into the rear of a transport truck that was parked on the right shoulder.

Two adults sitting in the front seats of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an audio recording posted to Twitter Monday. He said a young child who was seated in the back of the vehicle was airlifted to a trauma centre.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Blocked westbound lanes on the 401 are expected to reopen shortly, Schmidt said.

The ramp into the ONroute centre is expected to be closed for several hours.