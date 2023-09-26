2 dead, four hurt in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.: TSB
The Canadian Press
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Transportation Safety Board says two people are dead and four have been hurt in a helicopter crash east of Prince George, B.C.
The safety board says it is sending a team of investigators to the crash site where a Bell 206L helicopter went down near Purden Ski Hill, a mountain resort off Highway 16.
