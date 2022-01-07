Police say two men are facing a number of gun charges after shots were fired at a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Sterling Road and Dundas Street West at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting.

It’s alleged that a vehicle was fired at by two men who were then seen running northbound on Sterling Road.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they discovered a number of spent shell casings.

The two men were located by police and arrested. Three guns were recovered during the arrest, police said.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer, who congratulated 11 Division on the arrest in a tweet published Friday, said that responding officers were involved in a foot chase with the suspects following the shooting.

Excellent arrests by @TPS11Div officers yesterday. Officers engaged in a foot chase after shots were fired at a vehicle in the Sterling Rd & Dundas Str W area. Two men were arrested & officers recovered 3 firearms. Twenty criminal charges were laid and 3 guns are off the street. https://t.co/dPmfYtkAGb — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) January 7, 2022

Mario Francis, 32, and David Williams, 19, both of Toronto, are charged with three counts each of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and three counts each of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized. Both suspects are also charged with discharge firearm with intent to wound endanger life and fail to comply with probation order.

Francis and Williams were scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Friday morning.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.