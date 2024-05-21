Police in Hamilton responded to a mayday call after a boat filled with water in that city’s harbour over the Victoria Day weekend.

The incident happened on Monday shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said that the marine unit arrived at the scene within two minutes and located a partially submerged catamaran.

Two men who were riding on the vessel had been helped onto a nearby pleasure craft, they said in a news release.

Members of the marine unit assisted them out of the water.

The men received medical treatment at the scene: one for a cut finger and the other for early signs of hypothermia.

“After an investigation, it was determined that the vessel had taken on water, resulting from a seacock not being installed,” HPS said.

“The Marine Unit successfully hooked the vessel and towed it safely to Lasalle Marina, where police assisted in righting and removing the vessel from the water.”

Hamilton police are reminding people who use boats to always wear a properly fitted, Canadian-approved personal floatation device or life jacket. Boat operators are also being reminded that it is the law to have appropriate safety equipment on board according to the size and type of their vessel.

It is also prohibited for boat operators to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The legal limit is under 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, they noted.

Further, people who use boats are being urged to check the weather before heading onto the water and to monitor changing conditions, ensure they know what to do in the event of an emergency and that their boat is well maintained and routinely serviced by qualified marine technicians, be aware of cold water shock and hypothermia, and know how to mitigate those risks and inspect safety equipment regularly.