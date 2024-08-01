Two people have been arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say a 23-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and a 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police added that the man was allegedly found to be in possession of a prohibited weapon at the time of his arrest.

It is unclear if the two people arrested were part of the demonstration.

Hundreds gathered at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas on Thursday to mark 300 days of the Israel-Hamas war and called for an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.