Toronto police are looking for two people after one person was stabbed near Kensington Market last month.

On Oct. 10, just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a fight in the area of Spadina Avenue and Andrew Street.

Police say a man and a woman approached one person on the sidewalk and a heated dispute broke out between the man and the person.

The man brandished an edged weapon, police say, and stabbed the person multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man and the woman were last seen walking on Dundas Street West.

The man is between 25 and 30 years old, six feet tall, and weighs 160 to 170 pounds. Police say he was wearing glasses, a surgical mask, a dark coloured New York Yankees baseball cap, a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, black running shoes, white socks and a dark hooded sweater.

The woman is described as between 20 and 25 years old, five-foot-six, with long dark shoulder-length hair with light brown highlights. She was wearing a white t-shirt with dark stripes, dark pants and black boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).